SEC now accepts online registration for corporations with less than five incorporators

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made it easier for corporations with less than five incorporators to apply for registration through its online system.

“Before the interim online registration was rolled out, we would ask applicants to send their documents to [email protected] for initial review. Now that the system is available, I think it is much easier for interested parties to file applications,” Atty. Alma Marie Dalena, the officer-in-charge of the SEC Cebu Extension Office said in an emailed press release.

According to Dalena, the new system is similar to the company registration system (CRS), which allows corporations with five or more incorporators to register online.

“Now, interested applicants may file it in the comfort of their own homes. It is easier and much safer that way,” she added.

SEC launched its interim online registration system for one person corporations (OPC) and corporations with two to four incorporators as part of its efforts to implement ease of doing business.

Through the online registration system, applicants or their duly authorized representatives could apply by submitting the needed data on the online form to complete their corporate profile, such as corporate name, address, authorized capital stock, directors, and other essential information.

Also, the applicant must provide a valid and existing email address where the status of their applications shall be sent.

The processors from the SEC Cebu Extension Office will review the completed application forms after the corporate name has been verified by the SEC’s Company Registration and Monitoring Department (CRMD).

Once the enhanced community quarantine is lifted, SEC will require those with approved registrations to submit the signed and notarized hard copies and pay for the filing fee.

Interested applicants may visit https://apps004.sec.gov.ph:8001/application.

A user guide is available for instructions on how to navigate around the system. For further inquiries and assistance, the SEC Cebu Extension Office may be reached by emailing [email protected] or calling (032) 416 9339 or (032) 253 5337. /bmjo