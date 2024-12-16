3K Mandaue City employees to receive P20, 000 SRI

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 3,000 regular employees of the Mandaue City Hall are set to receive the P20,000 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) that was mandated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On Monday, December 16, members of the the Mandaue City Council passed an ordinance to authorize the release of the SRI to qualified employees based on an Administrative Order that Marcos earlier signed.

Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, the chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations, Budget, and Finance, said that the allocation for the release of the one-time bonus will be sourced from the city’s general funds.

Atty. Giovanni Tianero, the City Budget Officer, has issued a certification on December 13 to assure the Council that funds are available for the release of the SRI.

Mandaue City has at least 3,000 regular employees and elective and appointive officials, Cortes-Zafra said.

To qualify for the P20,000 cash incentive, employees must have completed at least four months of satisfactory government service as of November 30, 2024, and must maintain their employment status with the city government.

Meanwhile, a pro-rated SRI will be released to those who have rendered less than four months of satisfactory service as of Nov. 30, 2024.

Section 6 of AO 27, states that “the grant of one-time bonus to employees in LGUs including those in barangays, shall be determined by their respective Sanggunians depending on the LGus financial capability subject to the PS limitation in LGU budgets under Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 as amended, and the conditions set forth in section 2 hereof, at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000 each, chargeable against their respective FY 2024 local government funds”.

