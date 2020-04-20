outbrain

Army assures no let up in campaign against NPA

By: Florence Baesa - CDN Digital | April 20,2020 - 05:06 PM

The items recovered from the encounter site where three soldiers died and four others were wounded in a clash between rebels and government troops in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental. | Photo courtesy of 303rd IB

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The 303rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army assured that there will be no let up in the campaign against the New People’s Army (NPA) as it honors the bravery of the troops of 94th Infantry Battalion in the recent clash between the rebels in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Sunday, April 19, 2020, which resulted in the death of three soldiers and wounding of four others.

The Platoon Leader of Charlie Company of the 94th Infantry Battalion and two of his men died in a clash  between an undetermined number of rebels allegedly  extorting money in the community. 

The three soldiers who were killed in action were  identified as 2Lt.  Ralf Amante Abibico, Corporal Joel Nobleza and Pfc. Carl Venice Bustamante.

The four other soldiers who were wounded in action were Corporal John Cris Laus, PFC. John Paul Geonzon, Corporal  Lismer Jade Tumayao, and PFC. Alexis Mepranum. All are now in a stable condition.

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte,  303rd Infantry Brigade Commander, lauded the heroism, bravery and selfless dedication of the operating troops to secure and protect the community. 

He also expressed his sympathy to the families of the soldiers who perished in the encounter.

Pasaporte assured all necessary assistance and benefits will be extended to the bereaved families.

“Their heroism will never be forgotten by the people of Negros. It also motivates us to further continue our mandate to protect our fellow Negrense against this terrorists group and achieve genuine peace in the island,” Pasaporte said. /bmjo

