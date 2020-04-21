What did the quarantine turn you into?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in some places around the country gave people the time and the opportunity to step outside of the box.

The internet, of course, played a huge role by influencing others to do the things that they don’t usually do.

The quarantine situation paved the way for some to do things they’ve never done before. And it turned out to be quite surprising and memorable.

Did the quarantine turn you into any of these?

Barista

During the first few weeks of being quarantined, people were head over heels to try the trending dalgona coffee, which then led them into trying more simple coffee mixes at home, like the mocha latte, kori kohi and more. People started playing the baristas in their own home and experimented with coffee mixes to kill time.

Cook or baker

For the longest time, many of us wanted to try that recipe we saw online but can’t because of our busy schedules. Well, being under quarantine obliged us to just stay at home, which meant we had all the time to unleash the culinary master in us. A lot of you have been sharing your own versions of known home-cooked meals online and looks like most of our newbie cooks are getting the hang of it. What was your most memorable dish so far?

Barber or hairdresser

With barbershops and parlors closed, there is no way you get that your hair trimmed. So, some wives and husbands are stepping into the plate by becoming instant barbers. Now, in doing this, it takes a lot of trust and effort to try not to laugh during the process and try not to get mad if it didn’t turn out the way you wanted it to be. If it’s any consolation, we’re all at home anyway so just refrain from taking photos of something goes wrong.

Fitness enthusiast

No time for excuses this time. You are just in your home and even if you are working from home, you still have spare time to do some quick workouts. A lot have been reconnecting with their healthy and active self while being quarantined, and that is really a good thing.

Tribute

With the limited people who are allowed to go out from one household a tribute is needed, or that one person who does all the grocery shopping or the runner in the family. The tributes are usually the ones you can drive and those who are young and healthy. To our surprise, these tributes may not be the best grocery shopper in the family but are making very good efforts in securing the needs of the family.

Read: Kinds of quarantine tribute

Well, looks like this whole enhanced community quarantine did some of us good by enhancing our skills in cooking, chores at home or just enhancing our own capabilities to keep us busy day by day. /bmjo