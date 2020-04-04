Close to 22K CV workers receive cash assistance from DOLE

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Around 21,945 workers in Central Visayas have already received their financial assistance, under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7.

DOLE-7 information officer Luchel Taniza said that as of April 20, 2020, the agency has already disbursed P100,725,000 for the beneficiaries of the said program benefiting 1,199 establishments in the region.

Each worker was given one-time financial assistance of P5,000 after their income has been affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Workers, who are beneficiaries of the program, have received their financial aid through money remittance wherein they will personally be informed of the transaction code so that they can claim the amount.

“Dili nana moagi sa ilang employers, ang workers mismo ang hatagan sa transaction code,” Taniza said.

Taniza also clarified that they are no longer accepting the online application of CAMP since April 15, 2020, based on the directive from Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Currently, the agency has received more than 2,700 applications, wherein 1,599 have already been approved while the rest are still being evaluated.

Taniza also added that DOLE-7 has already recorded 2,734 establishments in Central Visayas that implemented flexible working arrangements and temporary closure.

Of the said number, 961 has implemented flexible working hours, forced leave, among others affecting 40,143 workers while 1,843 establishments implemented temporary closure affecting 35,868 workers. /rcg