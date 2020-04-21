BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH now at 6,599; recoveries at 654

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the country climbed to 6,599 on Tuesday, as the Department of Health records 140 new cases.

The DOH also recorded 41 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients at 654.

The death toll is at 437 with nine more fatalities recorded.

