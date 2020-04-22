43-year-old woman yields P6.8 million of suspected shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Intelligence Branch confiscated a total of P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) from a 43-year-old woman during a buy-bust operation in Unit 4, Opra, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at around 10:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Police Major Randy Caballes, head of the Intelligence Branch, identified the woman as Noralyn Villesa Bordan from the same area.

According to Caballes, Bordan was considered as a high-value target (HVT) who is listed in the regional level of illegal drug personalities.

A pack of suspected shabu placed in a green Chinese tea bag weighing at least one kilogram worth P6.8 million was found from the possession of Bordan.

Bordan is now in the custody of the CCPO and is undergoing profiling and background checking.

She will also be detained in the detention facility of CCPO in Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue, pending the filing of charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. /rcg