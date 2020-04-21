Suba Fish Port closed for 12 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the temporary closure of the fish port in Barangay Suba.

This after an individual working in the area proved positive to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Labella said that the entire fish port will undergo disinfection for 12 hours from 11 p.m. of April 21 to 11 a.m. of April 22.

This should give enough ample time for the Department of Public Services to disinfect the port, he said.

“To ensure the safety of everyone, I have instructed the Cebu City Department of Public Services to thoroughly clean and DISINFECT our FISHPORT in Barangay Suba. Thus, our fishport will be temporarily closed for 12 hours starting 11PM tonight until 11AM tomorrow, April 22, 2020,” said the mayor.

The Suba Fish Port is one of the major fish ports in the city serving as the source of the nearby Pasil Fish Market. /rcg