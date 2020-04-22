AFP Central Command backing up PNP in implementing stricter ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Troops from the Central Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Central Visayas are now more visible on the streets since they were tasked to help in the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the region due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Captain Eduardo Precioso, AFP Central Command spokesperson told the media during his phone conference on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020, that since last week, they have already deployed some of their troops to help in the stricter implementation of the ECQ.

“Sa ngayon nag fofocus ang Central Command on how to intensify yung implementation ng ECQ together with the PNP (Philippine National Police), in which and PNP ang lead agency sa implementation. Ang AFP parate support operation para sa PNP natin,” said Precisos.

(Presently, the Central Command is focusing on how to intensify the implementation of the ECQ together with the PNP, in which the PNP is the lead agency in the implementation. The AFP is always on the support operation for the PNP.)

President Rodrigo Duterte said last week that the government may tap the AFP to assist the PNP in strictly implementing the ECQ in different areas.

Precioso also stated that they do not just have men deployed here in the city but also around the towns in the province to assist the local government in its fight against the COVID-19.

Aside from helping with the implementation of the health safeguard, Precisos said they will also keep an eye on the terrorist groups who may make a move while on ECQ.

“Hindi rin natin ma neglect yung mga kalaban natin nga mga terrorist group na sumasabay sila sa problema ng Pilipinas,” he said. “Ready tayo dyan.”

(We can’t neglect the terrorist groups who want to add to the the problems of the Philippines. We are ready for that.)

He said the AFP in Central Visayas is ready to send its maximum deployment in case the presence of a terrorist group is reported in the region. /bmjo