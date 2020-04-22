Strict closure of Mandaue-Mactan bridges starts on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office will strictly implement the closure of the two Mandaue-Mactan bridges from non-essential vehicles and personnel starting Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Although Lapu-Lapu City Mayo Junard Chan’s executive order banning the entry and exit of unauthorized personnel through the bridges was effective last Monday, April 20, city police director Colonel Clarito Baja said they are still on the information and education phase in implementing the policy.

“Medyo nigamay-gamay na ang volume sa mga sakyanan pero sa pagkakaron, information drive pa mi, information dissemination. Bali among gipahibalo sila nga by Thursday, diha na namo i-implement na gyud,” Baja told CDN Digital via phone.

Frontline health workers and exempted personnel, however, are not covered in the entry and exit prohibition.

Baja appealed to the public anew to cooperate in the implementation of the stricter mobility restriction especially with the confirmation of two more coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city. As of April 21, Lapu-Lapu City has logged a total of 13 COVID-19 cases .

“Hinaot ko nga ang mga katawhan labi na ang mga Oponganon makasabot pod sila kay para sa tanan man ni. Gamay nga sakripisyo ba. Manghinaot ta nga mawala ra ni siya kung ato ning sakripisyohan nga di ta mogawas, di ta magsuroy suroy,” Baja said.

(We hope the people, especially the residents of Lapu-Lapu City, will understand because this is for everyone’s good. Let’s sacrifice a little. We hope that this crisis will be over soon if we sacrifice by not going out.)

Gateway to Olango

Meanwhile, Baja said they are also intensifying their inspections in the Angasil and Hilton ports, which serve as gateways to Olango Island.

In Chan’s EO no. 48-C, the mayor also temporarily prohibited persons from mainland Mactan from traveling to Olango Island.

“Ang atong PNP personnel naa man during the time nga dunay magbyahe. Dili gyud makalahos na padulong Olango. Kutob lang gyud sa wharfs sa Hilton ug Angasil. Cargo lang gyud, basic essentials ug authorized personnel, mao ra gyud ang makalabang-labang,” Baja said.

(Our PNP personnel are present at the port during the times that there are shipments. No one except can go beyond the Hilton and Angasil wharfs except from cargos containing essential goods and authorized personnel.) /bmjo