2 jobless men yield P183K worth of illegal drugs in Dumaguete City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two jobless men in possession of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P183, 000 were arrested by anti-drug authorities in Dumaguete City on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The separate buy-bust operations were conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Negros Oriental led by operatives from the Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), the City Police Station of Negros Oriental and in close coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7).

The first buy-bust operation happened at around 4 p.m. yesterday which resulted in the arrest of Roberto Y. Piñez, 31 years old, single and a resident of Purok Madasigon, Barangay Cantil-e, Dumaguete City.

Seized from the suspect were five packs of suspected illegal drugs with a dangerous drug board value of P102,000.

Police said Piñez, who has a prior illegal drug case, was put under surveillance for about four months.

The second buy-bust happened around 11 p.m. in Purok Orchids, Barangay Calindagan, Dumaguete City where authorities arrested drug personality, Freddie Belandres, 41, single who yielded five packs of illegal drugs weighing 12 grams and with a dangerous drug board value of P81,600.

Police said they have been monitoring Belandres for a month now.

The twin buy-bust operations confiscated a total of P183,000 worth of illegal drugs.

The two suspects will face charges for violation of sections 5 and 11 of Article RA 9165. /rcg