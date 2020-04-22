Cebu Province expected to experience rain by May

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration Central Visayas (Pagasa-7) said Cebu will start experiencing rain in May.

Angelica Orongan, weather specialist of Pagasa-7, said that this is a normal situation to be experienced in a tropical country like the Philippines.

“Karong April, naa pa ta sa dry-hot season. Kani atong mga rain showers nga na experience dala sa mga localized thunderstorms. Pero naa gihapoy time naa gihapoy adlaw nga mag padayon nga low lang gihapon ang possiblity ani nga thunderstorms,” Orongan said.

(For April, we are still in the dry-hot season. The rainshowers we are experiencing are brought about by the localized thunderstorms. But there will still be days wherein we experience low chances of rain because of the low chance of a thunderstorm to possibly happen.)

But this coming May the whole province will be likely to experience more rain showers that will help in replenishing the water supply here in the province.

Read: MCWD: Lower supply from Jaclupan, Buhisan Dams

Rain is likely to be experienced in late afternoons or evenings in May. /bmjo