Health Official: No need to panic; Maasin City remains COVID-19 free

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte –Six elderly residents of Maasin City are now under monitoring after they complained of fever and coughing.

But Dr. Franscila Tan, head of the City Health Department, said that this should not be a cause for alarm.

Tan, who is also with the City Health Unit COVID-19 Watch, said that their city has remained free of the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Please don’t panic, even we medical workers if we cough or has a fever we become suspects ourselves,” she said.

She said that the six senior citizens were already placed under close monitoring especially because of their old age.

“The six COVID-19 suspects are all senior citizens and one of them is 100 years old,” Tan said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Tan said that two of the patients are now admitted at the Salvacion Oppus Yniguez Memorial Provincial Hospital (SOYMPH) while one of them is at EVRMC. The three others opted to be placed under home isolation.

“All suspects have no history of travels and no exposure to COVID-19 positive patients,” she added.

Meanwhile, Norman Ordiz, the Southern Leyte Provincial Employment and Services Office (PESO) head, said that they already started with the initial distribution of cash assistance to beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) who are based in their province.

Ordiz said they also continue to accept applications for processing and verification. Applicants are advised to call him at 09175377231 or Zoren at 09995817231 and Kirby Tan at 09171607556 for assistance. / dcb