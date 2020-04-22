Cebu City ECQ may extend up to May 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has announced the possible extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) as the city’s positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to rise.

The ECQ was initially set to end on April 28, but the city government will be imposing a two-week initial extension. If the need arises, the city can extend it to May 30, or a total of one-month extension.

The mayor said there is a need to extend the ECQ as the situation of the city remains uncertain while the mass testing continues and positive cases are being identified every single day.

“In Manila, they extended for one month. Maybe we can also do that. Until May 30, we can extend up to May 30,” said the mayor.

However, the mayor reserves the right to lift the ECQ or extend it further if the need arises. If the cases go down, the ECQ may be lifted anytime.

Aside from the ECQ, at least three barangays have imposed a total lockdown including Barangays Luz, Guadalupe, and Labangon.

The lockdown of these areas will depend on their respective barangay chiefs as to when the lockdown can safely be lifted. These areas have recorded at least five cases of the virus.

Luz has the highest number of cases with 139 as of April 22, 2020.

All executive orders imposed during the ECQ will remain during the extension until its lifting. The barangays are also encouraged to impose their own lockdowns if necessary. /rcg