More families quarantined and more areas locked down as Lapu-Lapu City registers five new COVID-19 positive cases 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan ordered the lockdown of some areas in his city and the quarantine of affected families as the city registered five new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Chan ordered the immediate quarantine of families who had direct contact with positive patients.

As of yesterday, April 22, five more positive COVID-19 patients were added to the 13 previous cases pushing the city’s overall total to 18.

The five new cases are all female: a 25-year old from Barangay Babag; 63-year old from Barangay Gun-ob; 53-year old and 49-year old both from Barangay Looc and a 29-year old from Marigondon.

The two positive COVID-19 cases yesterday, April 21, the mayor said were: a 62-year old lady from Barangay Gun-ob and a 15-year old boy from Barangay Agus.

The City Crisis Management Team already disinfected all affected houses and subjected affected households to preemptive containment, including those who had direct contact with them.

A summary of cases showed that four COVID-19 positive cases are from Barangay Agus; three positive cases each from Barangays Babag, Marigondon, and Gun-ob; two cases from Barangay Looc and one positive case each from Barangays Pajac, Canjulao and Maribago.

The city’s disaster office already instituted lockdown procedures in some of these communities.

Last Sunday, Mayor Chan issued Executive Order (EO) 2020-048C instituting stricter border control in the territorial jurisdiction of the City.

This is to contain the virus’ local transmission, as eight out of 30 barangays are already contaminated.

Meanwhile, 55 construction workers who got stranded in their bunkhouses due to work stoppage in light of the enhanced community quarantine, sought assistance from Mayor Ahong as they can no longer buy food to eat.

The mayor immediately sent relief goods to their bunkhouses in Barangays Pajac and Looc. /rcg