Mandaue City patient with Alzheimer’s succumbs to COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has recorded its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related death this Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The fatality is a 70-year-old man who had existing health conditions. He had Alzheimer’s disease.

“He expired due to severe acute respiratory disease due to COVID-19 pneumonia,” the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said in a statement.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 mortalities in the region to 10.

The number of confirmed cases in Mandaue City remains at nine with two recoveries.

Cebu City remains to have the most number of COVID-19 cases with 139 fresh cases just for today and a total of 311 cases with 16 recoveries. Of the new cases, 123 are from the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.

Lapu-Lapu City also recorded 5 new cases and now has a total of 18 COVID-19 cases./rcg