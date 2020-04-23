18 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to spread in Cebu City.

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, 18 additional COVID-19 cases were reported coming from Barangays Labangon and Mambaling, and the Cebu City Jail.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has announced on his Facebook page that there are 15 new individuals positive in Barangay Labangon. This has raised the total number of cases in the village to 29 cases.

Labangon has already implemented a total lockdown on Wednesday amidst the rising cases in the area.

Barangay Mambaling recorded an additional case, raising the total number of cases in the area to 3.

The Cebu City Jail also recorded two new cases raising the total number of cases to 125. The inmates who proved positive to the virus are quarantined in the correctional facility’s new building.

Read: More law enforcers securing Cebu City Jail

The City Health Department (CHD) also clarified that there were only 137 recorded cases on April 22, 2020 for the city of Cebu.

Initially, 139 cases were reported. But upon verification, CHD said that one case was a repeat test and the other case recorded under the City Health Office (CHO) was actually from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

In total, the city has now 328 cases of the virus since March 2020. /bmjo