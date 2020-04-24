Dumaguete police nab HVI from Labangon 

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—A 40-year old high value individual (HVI) drug personality was arrested by the police in a drug bust operation on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Barangay Calindagan here.

An estimated 50 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth around P340,000 was seized from Jericho Calumba, a native of barangay Labangon, Cebu City and temporarily residing in barangay Batinguel, Dumaguete City.

The suspect was arrested in a buy bust operation by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Special Operations Group (PDEU-PIU-SOG) of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office led by Police Major Danilo Santillan.

Police Lieutenant Allen June Germodo, deputy of the PDEU, said the suspect was already arrested for illegal drugs in Cebu in 2017 but was later acquitted.

“Mianhi na siya diri para magpabugnaw. Mga dinagku nang iyang baligya,” Germodo told CDN Digital.

(He might have come here to cool down. He sells big time.)

The suspect is currently detained at the Dumaguete City Police Detention Cell pending the filing of charges. /bmjo