Brgy frontliner recaptures last of 5 prisoners who bolted Toledo City Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The last of five prisoners who bolted the Toledo City Jail on Wednesday, April 22, has been recaptured and is now under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Suspect Jonvie Villarin Cabats was arrested in Barangay Magdugo, Toledo City at around 12:20 a.m., on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was facing drug charges.

In a press release, the BJMP said that a barangay frontline volunteer in the area was the one who captured Cabatas and brought him to the Magdugo barangay hall.

Cabatas and four other inmates escaped the Toledo City Jail Male Dormitory at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

Responding barangay tanods together with the Toledo City Jail personnel were able to recapture the four other suspects except for Cabatas on the same day that they escaped. The four were recaptured in different barangays of the city.

It was around 2 p.m., that the BJMP personnel took Cabatas back to the Toledo City Jail male dormitory.

The BJMP still refused to divulge the circumstances behind the prison break saying they are still conducting further investigation. /rcg