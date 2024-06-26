Cebu South Coastal Road tunnel to be closed for 6-7 months
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bad news for motorists using the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).
The highway’s tunnel will be closed for six to seven months to give way for crucial repairs, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced on Wednesday, June 25.
Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy, assistant head of the CCTO, said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be conducting repairs on both lanes of the tunnel this July.
During an ocular inspection last June, engineers found several hairline cracks and defective streetlights that – when left unaddressed – may pose peril to motorists.
According to Jongoy, the DPWH has already scheduled to close the tunnel this July 17, after the Palarong Pambansa which will take place between July 9 and July 16.
The CSCR tunnel is one of the infrastructures that links mainland Cebu to the South Road Properties (SRP).
