Cebu Daily Newscast: Love triangle eyed as motive in attack on couple in Tabogon, Cebu
Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Love triangle eyed as motive in attack on couple in Tabogon, Cebu
A 46-year-old widower beat a husband using a steel bar in Barangay Tapol, Tabogon town, on Monday, June 24, 2024, at around 8:30 a.m.
The man allegedly got angry after the wife of the husband decided to end their secret affair.
Actor killed in shark attack in Hawaii was a former pro surfer
A well-known Hawaii lifeguard who was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore was a former professional surfer with acting credits to his name, including a role in one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.
Tamayo Perry, 49, was killed Sunday near Goat Island, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement.
NBI raids Mandaue bar: 20 women rescued
Law enforcers here rescued at least 20 women, who were victims of human trafficking, from an establishment in Mandaue City allegedly offering extra or adult services.
Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation-Cebu District Office (Cebdo) raided a bar along A.S. Fortuna Street in Brgy. Banilad, Mandaue City, last June 21.
Mayor Cortes denies Mandaue clock tower costs P44M
Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has denied allegations that the clock tower constructed at the Heritage Plaza beside the Mandaue City Hall cost P44 million.
During the “Storya Ta! A Move to Good Governance and Transparency” forum with the media on Tuesday, June 25, Cortes said that the city would never allocate P44 million just for a clock tower.
