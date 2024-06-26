Love triangle eyed as motive in attack on couple in Tabogon



LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 46-year-old widower beat a husband using a steel bar in Barangay Tapol, Tabogon town, on Monday, June 24, 2024, at around 8:30 a.m.

The man allegedly got angry after the wife of the husband decided to end their secret affair.

The suspect is a construction worker and a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, the victim is a 47-year-old fish vendor who sustained injuries to different parts of his body.

His wife, 42, was also injured on her arms and back after the suspect stabbed her using a screwdriver.

In an interview with DYSS Super Radyo, Police Corporal Socrates Bacalso Jr., an investigator with the Tabogon Police Station, said that a love triangle was the motive for the crime.

This was because the suspect could not accept that the wife had ended their secret affair.

During the incident, the suspect waited for the victims to pass the area. The husband and wife were riding a motorcycle to fetch water and were about to go home.

Upon reaching the area, the suspect suddenly appeared and hit the husband with a steel bar, striking the victim’s forehead.

The victim fell to the ground along with the motorcycle they were riding.

The suspect then continued hitting the husband, resulting in injuries to his shoulders and other parts of his body. He even tried to stab the husband in the chest with the steel bar.

The wife tried to help her husband by blocking the suspect; however, the suspect pulled a screwdriver and stabbed the wife in her back and arms.

Neighbors who saw the incident helped the victims and brought them to a hospital in Bogo City.

When the police arrived at the crime scene, the suspect immediately surrendered to them.

“Nag-uros-uros iyang gugma sa babaye. ‘Love triangle’ ang motibo! Dili siya makadawat nga mobiya na niya sa hingpit ang babaye,” Bacalso said.

The police are now preparing charges for double frustrated murder against the suspect.

