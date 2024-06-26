Exercise Bantay Kadagatan 2024 officially opens in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – ‘Exercise Bantay Kadagatan 2024’ officially opened on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024.

The exercise, scheduled from June 26 to July 1, is aimed to enhance the interoperability and coordination of the different government agencies involved. This will be conducted in four phases: pre-exercise, shore, at sea, and post exercise.

“In an era when maritime threats are becoming more sophisticated and dynamic. We need to adapt the united approach and pull our expertise and resources to create a formidable defense and security posture,” Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., Flag Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy, said.

READ: Philippines boosts maritime security as China tension rises

Speaking during the opening ceremony held at the headquarters of the Naval Forces Central (NFC) located in Brgy. Looc, Lapu-Lapu City, Adaci said that ‘Exercise Bantay Kadagatan 2024’ marks the beginning of “a pivotal, collaborative initiative that embodies our commitment to securing the maritime domain of the Visayas.”

Moreover, it is expected to develop camaraderie among the uniformed personnel and strengthen coordination.

READ: Marcos signs EO reinforcing PH maritime security in WPS

Taking part in the exercise are personnel of the PNP Regional Maritime Unit VII (RMU 7), Coast Guard District – Central Visayas (CGDCV), Bureau of Customs VII (BOC 7), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency VII (PDA 7), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources VII (BFAR 7), and Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO).

Various challenges

In his speech, Adaci said that the Philippines is currently facing various challenges affecting its maritime environment.

READ: Marcos: PH will do whatever it takes to defend WPS claims

However, in the Visayas, these challenges are mostly internal. These include smuggling, piracy, illegal fishing, among others.

“But if you look around our territorial waters, look around our exclusive economic zone, the same challenge is faced although in different magnitude, in a higher magnitude. There are threats to our territorial integrity. There are threats to our sovereignty as a nation. There are threats on our sovereign minds,” Adaci added.

Amidst these threats, Adaci said that the nation would gain a big asset if it can magnify a united front, wherein everyone would put in efforts to harness their own competencies in providing a maritime defense that is efficient, effective, and resilient.

In addition, he said that civilians have a shared responsibility in helping defend the country.

Defend the country

“Recent events have shown the need for us to work together. Even our constitution mandates that the duty to defend the country is the duty of every able-bodied Filipino. It’s not the sole duty of the Armed Forces. It’s not the sole duty of the Coastguard, the Philippine National Police. It is the duty of both those in the uniform services and those in the civilian sector,” Adaci said.

He further assured that the practical benefits of ‘Bantay Kadagatan 2024’ will be felt across the Visayas as authorities continue to safeguard the livelihood of coastal communities that contribute greatly to the stability of the region.

To the over 300 uniformed personnel who will take part in the exercise, he advised them to take advantage of this chance to hone their skills.

“Multifaceted and unprecedented challenges are upon us so I encourage you to maximize this opportunity to enhance our collective ability and reform our commitment to the security and wellbeing of our nation,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP