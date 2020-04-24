Some of the world’s most beautiful mosques

Muslims from around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan every year.

It is a month of prayer, fasting, and spiritual reflection, among others.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims also focus on their connection to God, reflect on their lives, and spend quality time with friends and family.

In honor of this sacred month of the year for Muslims, CDN Digital have gathered the world’s most historic and beautiful mosques.

Mosques or masjids in Arabic are places of worship and prayer in Islam.

Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Istanbul, Turkey)

Also known as the ‘Blue Mosque’, it was constructed under the reign of Ottoman ruler Ahmed I.

During the early 17th century, a series of domes and half-domes were built.

Its ceilings gleam with 20,000 blue Iznik tiles featuring flowers, trees, and abstract patterns adorning the interior.

The Blue Mosque boasts its six needle-like minarets.

It stands as one of Istanbul’s most photogenic buildings.

Nasir al-Mulk Mosque (Shiraz, Iran)

Situated in one of Iran’s oldest cities, the Nasir al-Mulk, is famous for its vibrant tones and wonderful architectural features.

Sometimes called the ‘Pink Mosque’ for its stained glass windows and intricate pink-colored tiles.

Illuminated with a kaleidoscope of patterned light, the Persian carpets offer a wonderful sight to see.

Built during the Qajar dynasty, the construction began in 1876 by the order of the late Hassan Ali Nasir al-Molk.

The structure has survived multiple earthquakes.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)

Abu Dhabi is home to a stunning white mosque that has the largest hand-knotted carpet in the world created by over 12,000 artisans.

The largest Persian carpet stretches inside under a 12-tonne imported chandelier made with Swarovski crystals.

With a total of 82 domes and more than 1,000 columns, the mosque’s grand beauty is also enhanced by reflective pools surrounding it.

The Grand Mosque can hold more than 40,000 worshippers in its courtyard and prayer hall.

Hassan II Mosque (Casablanca, Morocco)

Hassan II Mosque showcases a 700-foot minaret, which is the tallest in the world, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Hassan II Mosque is also the seventh-largest in the world, located along the Casablanca’s Atlantic shoreline since 1993.

The mosque’s minaret is topped by a laser that shines a light towards Mecca.

The walls that are hand-carved out of smooth marble, intricate mosaic tilework, and gilded ceilings showcase the excellence of Moroccan craftsmanship.

Masjid Selat Melaka (Malacca City, Malacca, Malaysia)

Located on Pulau Melaka, a man-made reclaimed 40-hectare island, the Melaka Straits Mosque in Malaysia is Malacca’s floating mosque.

Officially opened by Malaysia’s King in November of 2006, it was built with modern Islamic design and craftsmanship.

Its four corner turrets are topped with typical Malaysian rooflines while the facade of the mosque is decorated with Islamic-themed stained glass windows.

Masjid Selat Melaka is wonderfully striking at dusk or dawn, when the sun paints the sky with shades of blue, pink, orange, and purple.

If you know more facts about these beautiful mosques or have photos, share it to us in the comments section of this video.

/dbs