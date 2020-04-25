IATF wants to move school opening to September

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended to move the opening of classes this school year to September, despite a law that mandates a window for class opening from June to August.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday said the recommendation was “subject to compliance with the law and recommendation of the Department of Education (DepEd).”

Karl Chua, acting secretary of the National Economic Development Authority, said the recommendation was “for consideration” only of the DepEd but was based on the outcomes of their health study.

“Let’s wait for the DepEd to present their recommendation and the IATF will declare if it’s already a policy,” said Chua.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said that the DepEd was looking at August for the resumption of classes.

But the DepEd has yet to comment on the recommendation of the IATF.It could, however, present its recommendation by first week of May, according to DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan.

Benjo Basas, chair of national organization Teachers’ Dignity Coalition, said health science experts should be the ones tasked to provide assessment and recommendations as to the safest possible date for the resumption of classes.

“[We agree to the recommendation] for as long as it considers the factors to ensure the safety of our children and the people in general,” said Basas.

“DepEd said they’re looking to August and the University of the Philippines Resilience Institute said it would be safest in January. We can use several modes of alternative learning if it’s impossible to resume classes [within the proposed timeline],” he said, adding that the DepEd should ensure that distant learning would be efficient and accessible to all.