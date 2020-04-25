Self discipline helps Cebu athletes cope with ECQ time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Self discipline and self preservation, according to athletes, are lessons that they have learned while training in their respective sports that have helped them cope with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) that is implemented in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Used to training everyday outside the confines of their homes, these athletes are relying on their self discipline to adhere to the government’s order of “stay home.”

And, with their strong sense of self preservation, they are finding ways to continue their training without having to go out.

“The most important lessons that I’ve learned as an athlete are the preservation of my well-being and the practice of self-discipline because these are things that are important in all aspects of life,” said hotshot booter Leo Gabriel Martin Maquiling, who plays for Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and Leylam FC.

Maquiling added that “my habit of self-discipline has helped me establish a healthy routine which has proven to be extremely useful in coping with the ECQ.”

“Instead of allowing myself to lay in bed all day with a broken body clock, I still get up sometime during the morning hours, have all my meals at the right times, and push myself to exercise even though no one is asking me to do so,” he said.

According to Maquiling, he does it because “I know that it’s the only way that I can stay both mentally and physically healthy during the time that I’m forced to spend at home.”

“I would’ve never had this consciousness or sense of importance of caring for my mental, physical, and emotional health if it weren’t for my life as an athlete,” he said.

Triathlete Remolino

Discipline is also what helps Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist triathlete Andrew Kim Remolino endure staying at home instead of training outdoors.

“I think being disciplined, especially during the ECQ where we have to follow the mandate from our government to avoid the spreading of the virus,” said Remolino.

Gilas cager Suerte

As for two-time Cesafi MVP and Gilas Pilipinas cager Rey Anthony Suerte, the quarantine taught him to discipline himself more.

“About aning ECQ, the best lesson being an athlete nga akong na learn is to discipline more myself. It’s because kabalo nata sa balaod karon nga di sa jud ta mag ginahi ug ulo. Maong kailangan sa jud nato disiplinahon atong kaugalingon aron malayo sad ta anang sakit nga ginatawag ug COVID-19,” said Suerte.

(About this ECQ, the best lesson that I have learned as an athlete is to discipline myself more. It’s because we already know about the law, that we should not be hard headed now. That is why we should also discipline ourselves so we will be safe from that disease called COVID-19.)

Suerte said that adhering to the government’s order to stay home was just like him following the training program provided by Gilas even without anyone prompting him or monitoring him.

“Mura ra gud sa akong mga ginabuhat karon nga sundon ang mga program ginahatag sa amo sa Gilas nga kailangan namo pagabuhaton pirme sa among panimalay, nya diha na ang word na Discipline, even nga wala sila ga subaybay sa amoa karon but still ginabuhat namo ang ilang gusto ipabuhat,” said Suerte.

(It is the same to what I have been doing now where I am following the program given by Gilas which we need to do in our respective homes everyday. This is where discipline comes in, that even if no one is monitoring us right now but still we are doing what they have asked us to do.)

Paralympian Balais

As for multi-titled paralympian Arnold Balais, “health is wealth and it’s worth to invest in it,” which taught him to be flexible in this COVID-19 times.

“I learned to be flexible, no weights, no problem. You can still be fit by using home stuff for workout and you can include your family too,” said Balais, who is also the team captain of the multi-titled PADS Dragonboat Racing Team.

Aside from himself, Balais also said to always value your family; thus, include them in your workouts.

Balais also added that “more than the physical, it’s important to be strong mentally and spiritually.”

Skateboarder Didal

Margielyn Didal, Asian Games and SEA Games gold medalist in skateboarding, for her part, said that she was very much bored of staying home but that would not be a reason that she would defy the government’s order.

She said that staying home was of the utmost importance that was why we should all just follow the law.

“You have to follow the rules. If you want to be safe and be away from harm, from the virus you need to stay home…bawal pasaway karon,” said Didal.

Cyclist Surban

Another athlete who can’t wait to get out and train is SEA Games silver medalist in cycling, Niño Surban. But, he would rather stay put than endanger not only himself but others as well.

“Ok ra naa ra gyud sa balay. Gawas rag palit tubig ug pagkaon kausa sa usa ka semana sukad March 26. Disiplina bisag daghan hagad mo bike wala ko kay respetar kos mando sa goberno. Nya lisod sad matakdan,” said Surban.

(Staying home is fine. I only go out to buy water and food once a week since March 26. Discipline! Even if I get many invites to go biking, I decline because I respect the order of the government. And, it is hard if you get infected.)/dbs