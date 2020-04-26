Young Cebuano fashion designer joins int’l fashion competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A young Cebuano fashion designer is slowly making waves in the fashion industry and is now stepping a bit closer to realizing his dreams by being part of an international competition.

Jann Bungcaras, 25, is one of the 32 semi-finalists from around the world to participate in the Redress Design Awards.

Read more: Brother swaps his pants for sister’s skirt, saves her day

The Redress Design Awards is a Sustainable Fashion Competition introducing the Emerging Sustainable Fashion Worldwide.

The purpose of this competition is to raise awareness about our suffering environment and how the Fashion Industry can help contribute to solving this problem.

Bungcaras who has his own brand here in Cebu called Jann Bungcaras told CDN Digital that it was an invite he could not afford to miss.

“I was invited by a promotional email from sustainable fashion-week, and I also saw a sponsored post on Instagram. Everyone with less than four years of professional fashion experience can join this competition via online submission,” said Bungcaras.

Read more: The Redress Design Awards semifinalists

And with just a matter of days, he got the confirmation that he is indeed one of the semi-finalists for the competition.

“ This competition challenges us, the designers, to only use textile wastes in our collection, because the industry has been throwing away about 92 million tons of these annually, clogging up the landfills. We are also encouraged to use sustainable techniques like zero-waste patterns, upcycling, and reconstruction in order to promote sustainability in the fashion industry,” he added.

Bungcaras said that the finalist will be announced this May 13, 2020, and the winner will be announced this coming September.

“I decided to join because it is the LARGEST Sustainable Fashion Competition to date and I believe that it could help me with more opportunities in the future,” he said.

He also added that being able to qualify in this prestigious competition is a dream come true for him to be able to take part in a competition with a deep purpose./dbs