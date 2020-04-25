‘Spiderman’ helps distribute goods, bring positive vibes to Barangay Luz frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano volunteers know how to do a good deed with style.

Just like the group of Star Wars-inspired volunteers in Consolacion who helped in manning the checkpoint to ease the tension between motorists and the authorities, a group of scooter enthusiasts also thought of something creative while helping distribute goods to frontliners here.

Read: 501st Cebu Scarif Garrison helps man checkpoints in stormtrooper costumes

Like the Stormtroopers in Consolacion, a group dubbed the Sugbo Skooteros brought out their special character, Spiderman, to not only help distribute goods but also spread some positive vibes to frontliners in the COVID-19-hit Barangay Luz last April 25, 2020.

The Sugbo Skooteros, a group of scooter enthusiasts here, partnered with the Bayanihan Mission (BM) in Cebu to distribute food packs to those around the city under the BM Frontliner Snackpack project.

“We have a couple of BM volunteers who are also members of Sugbo Skooteros. They partnered with us to help in our distribution and fundraising activities like the delivery of goods from our partner merchants to their customers,” says Alex Llamares, chapter head of BM in Cebu.

And this won’t be the last time “Spidey” is going to make an appearance, Llamares says.

“This was the first time Spiderman made an appearance and we are looking forward to more appearances in the coming days,” she said.

This surely is expected to brighten up the day of the frontliners like it did over the weekend.

Let’s stay in the lookout and see where the superhero volunteer makes his appearance again. /bmjo