Swab tests begin for close contacts of Carcar City COVID patient

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Swab samples have already been taken from at least 14 of the 30 identified close contacts of the 17-year-old boy from Carcar City who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a live Facebook update, said contact tracing was immediately launched after the test results of the patient returned positive for COVID-19 on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The boy, who was also suffering from a kidney disease, has died while admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Garcia said the boy’s parents have already been isolated in a quarantine facility.

“Duna usab kitay gipa-isolate didto sa Carcar sa gi-identified nga quarantine facility niining 30 persons karon nga na-contact trace,” Garcia said.

(We have also placed a number of these 30 contact-traced persons under isolation in an identified quarantine facility in Carcar City.)

Meanwhile, the province also reported today one new case of coronavirus infection.

Garcia said the patient is from Bantayan town in Bantayan Island and is now admitted to VSMMC.

This development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to five, with two recoveries and two deaths.