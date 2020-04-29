BJMP adopts Labella’s EO 71 nationwide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has decided to adopt the executive order (EO) of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella to test all incoming and outgoing persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in jail facilities nationwide.

In a memorandum sent to jail wardens all over the country, BJMP Director Allan Iral has instructed all correctional facilities to test PDLs before being detained in the jails or before being released.

This way, the spread of the virus whether from outside-in or inside-out the facilities will be lessened.

The testing would also serve as a precautionary measure for jail facilities that are still safe from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Read: COVID-19 reported in Cebu City Jail

“Despite the absolute lockdown implemented by the Jail Bureau nationwide, COVID-19 managed to infect the personnel and PDLs inside the facility. The highest number registered is at Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan where a newly committed PDL was highly suspected to be the carrier of the virus,” said Iral.

Since BJMP is obligated to accept PDLs, the mandatory testing would ensure the safety of the PDLs inside unaffected facilites.

With this, all jail wardens in other local government units (LGUs) will be tasked to request the LGU executives to adapt Cebu City’s protocol for jails.

Iral said the BJMP has to proactive in preventing the spread of the virus in the correctional facilities.

Labella issued Executive Order No. 71, requiring all persons deprived of liberty (PDL) to submit themselves for mandatory swab testing before admission or release from the Cebu City Jail, on April 27. /bmjo