Five fishermen from Toledo City nabbed for illegal fishing in Dumanjug

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Five fishermen from Toledo City in Cebu were apprehended by personnel of Dumanjug Police Station on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020, for illegal fishing.

The suspects were identified by police as Richard Gallosa Tingal, 39, and Juan Pialago, 48, both from Matab-ang Toledo City; Jocel Toquero, 38, Nelson Toquero, 27, and Luciano Pocong, 21, who are all from Mainit, Toledo City.

The suspects are detained at the Dumanjug Police Station and will be facing charges for violations of Section 86 of RA 8559 for unauthorized fishing within the municipal fish sanctuary in the sea waters of Dumanjug, Cebu.

Police Major Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of police of Dumanjug Police Station told CDN Digital that they were alerted after receiving a call from Bantay Dagat regarding a suspicious motorboat in their waters.

Bantay Dagat is a volunteer organization that works with the government to protect the marine environment, especially patrolling against illegal fishing.

“Bantay Dagat ga-report naay usaka motorboat, compresor man, which is bawal ang nakit-an sa sanctuary. Mao tong gi adto sa among personel og na aktohan gyud sila sa pagpanguha sa mga isda,” said Cabagnot.

(It was the Bantay Dagat who reported this to us, that they detected a suspicious motorboat cruising along their marine sanctuary. Personnel from our station then responded and caught these fishermen in action.)

“Karon nag himo pami sa ilang case folder para ugma ma inquest na ni sila,” added Cabagnot.

(We are making a case folder now so that tomorrow they will undergo inquest.)

With this, Cabagnot is reminding fisherfolk from neighboring towns to follow fishing protocols.

“Pahimangno nako sa mga mangisda-ay patas lang unta di mo gamit og mga illegal nga mga pamaagi, kay imbis maka panagat mo og tarong, rehas na noun inyong ma atubang,” said Cabagnot.

(I am reminding every fisherman to do their fishing in the right way, not to with illegal ways, because instead of being able to fish correctly, you might end up behind bars.) /bmjo