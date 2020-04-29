Labangon needs more quarantine space for COVID-19 patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Labangon needs more quarantine space to cater to its more than a hundred Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia told CDN Digital that out of the 122 cases, only 44 patients have been transferred to the Barangay Isolation Center (BIC) at the Labangon Elementary School.

The BIC only has a 50-bed capacity, and with 78 still left untransferred, the barangay does not have enough space for them.

“Some of them chose home quarantine, especially those in Sitio Callejon, but right now we are trying to find other places to turn into quarantine centers,” said Buendia.

The challenge lies in the qualification of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) that each quarantine room must have its own toilet or comfort room.

Only the Labangon Elementary School has its own comfort rooms in each classroom. The Science High School could not become a quarantine center because the comfort rooms are outside the classrooms.

“We are waiting for the Cebu City Quarantine Center. The City Hall promised it will be ready soon. Right now we badly need the space,” said the village chief.

As of now, Buendia said the patients need as much as help as they can get especially with food, vitamins, and other personal needs such as milk for babies.

The village chief hopes the city can provide an additional quarantine center for Labangon’s COVID-19 cases. /bmjo