Sta. Fe Mayor orders stricter border control after first COVID-19 case in Bantayan town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The municipality of Sta. Fe in Bantayan has implemented stricter border measures to protect its constituents against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Mayor Ithamar Espinosa said that he ordered the implementation of a “TwoWay Entry and Exit” in his town starting today, April 29, 2020.

The Sta. Fe mayor issued his directive following the discovery of a COVID-19 patient from Bantayan town.

“Tungod sa labing unang positibong kaso sa COVID-19 nga natala sa atong silingang Lungsod nga mao ang Bantayan, akong gi mando atol sa panagtigom kaganina ang pagpatuman sa mas hugot pa nga monitoring sa matag entry ug exit point sa atong lungsod,” he said on FB.

(Because of the discovery of a the first positive COVID-19 case in our neighboring town of Bantayan, I have instructed for the implementation of stricter border control measures.)

This means that travelers to and from the neighboring towns of Bantayan and Madridejos in Bantayan Island will only be allowed to use the Marikaban-Mojon border and the Balidbid and Baigad border.

Espinosa said that stricter security measures will also be implemented at their port area, which serves as entry and exit points into Bantayan Island.

Espinosa is also asking town residents to “stay at home.”

“Sa makausa pa, akong gi hangyo ang inyong cooperasyon,” he said.

(I am again appealing for your cooperation.) /bmjo