Gigi Hadid pregnant, expecting first child with Zayn Malik—reports

Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.
The model is a few months along and has disclosed the news to close friends and family, as per Entertainment Tonight yesterday, April 28.
Both Hadid and Malik’s families are excited for the baby, TMZ reported, citing family sources, and stated that she is 20 weeks pregnant.
“Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
The two have been spending the quarantine together on the Hadids’ farm in Pennsylvania, where the model celebrated her 25th birthday last April 23.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
Hadid and the former One Direction singer have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. They broke up in March 2018 and eventually reunited, only to split again in January 2019.
The two were back on speaking terms around November, as per E! News. The couple seems to have rekindled their romance toward the end of 2019. Niña V. Guno /ra