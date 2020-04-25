Gigi Hadid pregnant, expecting first child with Zayn Malik—reports

Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The model is a few months along and has disclosed the news to close friends and family, as per Entertainment Tonight yesterday, April 28.

Both Hadid and Malik’s families are excited for the baby, TMZ reported, citing family sources, and stated that she is 20 weeks pregnant.

“Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The two have been spending the quarantine together on the Hadids’ farm in Pennsylvania, where the model celebrated her 25th birthday last April 23.

Hadid and the former One Direction singer have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. They broke up in March 2018 and eventually reunited, only to split again in January 2019.

The two were back on speaking terms around November, as per E! News. The couple seems to have rekindled their romance toward the end of 2019. Niña V. Guno /ra