From failing last year’s bar exam, she’s now a topnotcher

MANILA, Philippines — Dawna Fya Bandiola may have failed last year’s bar examination but this year, she stood tall among the topnotchers. It’s all about timing and readiness, she said.

With a rating of 88.3360 percent, Bandiola placed fourth in this year’s bar examination—an outcome that she did not expect after failing on her first try a year before.

“Hindi ko alam na ganito yung mangyayari since last year kasi hindi ako nakapasa sa first take ko and then I promised sa sarili ko na baka hindi ko pa time,” Bandiola said in an interview with DZMM.

(I wasn’t expecting this to happen because last year I did not pass the bar on my first take, and then I promised to myself, maybe this is not my time.)

“Hindi pa will ni Lord na ibigay sa ‘kin yung pinagpi-pray ko that time. Naisip ko na lang na it’s about timing. Nung nag-take ako this year [pinag-pray] ko na lang lahat kay Lord na siya na lang bahala sa ‘kin. I will do my best, I will do my part and then He will do the rest,” she added.

(It is not yet the will of the Lord to give me what I’ve been praying for at that time. So I thought maybe it’s about timing. When I took the bar this year, I relayed everything to the Lord that He will take care of everything.)

Bandiola admitted that she was “devastated” from last year’s results but that failure played a big role in fuelling her motivation to do better this time around.

She said that last year’s results taught her not to take things for granted and that one’s success in law school does not guarantee a pass in the exams.

“Dati kasi sanay ako na sa school nagpe-perform naman ako ng maayos. Nasa top din aka nung nasa law school ako even nung college, performing student ako,” Bandiola said.

(Before I was used to be always performing well at school. I’m always at the top in our law school and even in college, I was really a performing student.)

“Lagi akong naga-aral ng mabuti then nung na-receive ko yung bar exam results last year, super devastated din ako,” she added.

(I am always studying hard then when I got the results of last year’s exam, I was really devastated.)

Previous successes while studying is also not the sole basis for becoming a lawyer, said Bandiola.

“Ang dami kong na-realize na hindi naman pala talaga ganun lang ang basehan para maging abogado ka. Dapat mentally, physically, and emotionally ready ka din sa lahat ng break na pwedeng mangyari,” Bandiola said.

(I have realized so much that this is not always the basis to become a lawyer. You should also ready mentally, physically and emotionally for any eventuality.)

“Hindi ibig sabihin na nagpe-perform ka before sa school mo ay sure na magiging lawyer ka o makakapasa ka sa bar. This time narealize ko na tanggapin mo lang kung ano tung ibibigay sayo. Gawin mo ‘yung part mo, magsipag ka, magdasal ka ng maiigi then ibibigay yun sayo kung talagang para sayo ‘yun,” she added.

(It is an assurance that when you perform well at school before you can become a lawyer or pass the bar. This time, I’ve realized to accept whatever comes your way. Do your part, try hard, pray harder then it will be given to you if you really deserve it.)

About 2,103 lawyers out of 7,685 examinees passed the 2019 Bar examination, yielding a 27.36-percent passing rate this year.