NegOr to downgrade ECQ to GCQ starting May 1

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – Governor Roel Degamo announced this afternoon, Wednesday, April 28, 2020, that the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) will be downgraded to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) effective May 1, 2020, until the end of the month.

Degamo, chair of the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MIED) met with the different mayors this morning to discuss the guidelines regarding the downgrading of the ECQ to GCQ.

In an interview with reporters after the meeting, the governor said that under the GCQ, modifications will be implemented like the closing of the borders to non-residents of the province, the mandatory wearing of face mask in public places, and continue the physical distancing among others.

“Ang tua sa Cebu nga taga Negros Oriental under the law, guidelines gi-allow ra kay naa may giingon nga right to domicile. Apan kinahanglan mo-follow ug protocols,” Degamo said.

Degamo explained that for those who are in areas with positive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases who wish to come home must first secure a health clearance from the Provincial or City Health Officer of the place of origin to certify the resident has completed the 14-day quarantine, he or she is fit to travel and has tested negative for COVID-19 for two times using the RT/PCR test. The returning residents will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine here.

Upon arrival in the province, the resident is mandated to report to the Assistant Provincial Health Officer (PHO), Dr. Liland Estacion, and undergo another 14-day quarantine in a facility designated by the province.

For expatriates coming from Manila who wish to return home, they should show proof from the U.S. that he or she is fit to travel and negative for the dreaded disease in two RT/PCR tests. The mandatory 14-day quarantine will be imposed upon arrival in the province.

Degamo added the one-month GCQ can be shortened if the residents here will cooperate with the government.

“Basta everybody will cooperate. Kanang ingnon nga and 21 below stay at home, please stay at home. Please observe social distancing,” Degamo stressed. /rcg