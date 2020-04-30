PRO-7 raises P11M funds for the poor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has raised up to P11 million of funds intended to augment the assistance provided for the underprivileged.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 chief, made this announcement in a teleconference with reporters on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Ferro said contributors include police personnel in Cebu and Central Visayas, several organizations such as the Regional Peace Advisory Council, public officials, businessmen, and ordinary civilians.

PRO-7 initially targeted to raise only P10 million as part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) fund-raising efforts to help the national government in handing out aid to those greatly affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“This (accomplishment) goes to show the overwhelming support from the community on helping out those who need help in times like this,” said Ferro.

The PRO – 7 top official also said they have remitted the amount to PNP in Camp Crame, Metro Manila, and will continue so for incoming donations.

“We will continue to receive donations if there are still willing to provide and then we will remit them to the national office,” Ferro said in Cebuano.

PNP is targetting to raise P200 million worth of funds intended for the government’s cash assistance programs for the country’s ‘poorest of the poor.’ /bmjo