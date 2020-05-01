Two-year-old boy, inmate latest COVID cases in Mandaue

MANDUE CITY, Philippines — A two-year-old boy and a 29-year-old inmate of the Mandaue City jail are the two new latest confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mandaue City today, April 30, 2020.

According to the Mandaue City Public Information Office in its Facebook post, the boy, who is Patient MC19, lives in a sitio in Barangay Cabancalan this city.

He was exposed to a relative in Barangay Luz in Cebu City, and he is now in the isolation room of the Mandaue City Hospital, said the Mandaue City PIO.

The second case, Patient MC18, is a male inmate of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Mandaue or the jail in Mandaue City.

Patient MC18 was scheduled for release and was ordered to undergo mandatory swabbing and quarantine by the Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center.

According to the Mandaue City PIO, the patient is also at the city’s isolation center.

These two new COVID-19 cases in Mandaue City had brought its cases infected with the virus at 19 with 2 recoveries and 1 death, said the Mandaue City PIO.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Health Office and the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRMMO) have already coordinated with officials of Barangay Cabancalan for disinfection and cordoning of the areas involved.

Earlier, seven persons have been placed under home quarantine after they were exposed to a COVID-19 positive inmate, who was released from the Mandaue City Jail last Monday, April 27, 2020.

The seven persons are a police officer, five barangay tanods of Looc and a female staff member of the barangay.

The policeman and the five tanods were escorting the 50-year-old inmate while the female barangay staff member was the one who accommodated the inmate when he asked for a barangay certification./dbs