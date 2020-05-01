BREAKING: DOH records 284 more COVID-19 cases, PH total now at 8,772

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday recorded 284 additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, bringing the country’s total to 8,772.

Of that number, 579 people have succumbed to the disease after 11 new fatalities were recorded, the DOH reported.

An additional 41 recoveries have also been recorded, raising the country’s total recoveries to 1,084.

DOH COVID-19 CASE BULLETIN #048As of 4PM today, May 1, 2020, the Department of Health reports 284 new cases… Posted by Department of Health (Philippines) on Friday, May 1, 2020

Globally, the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 has infected almost 3.1 million people and has killed more than 210,000 patients, posting a mortality rate of 7.05%, as of Thursday. Over 217,000 individuals have meanwhile recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can lead to death.

Despite the “indications” that the increase of COVID-19 cases is beginning to decline, the DOH on April 23 noted that the country has yet to flatten the curve.

In a bid to prevent the further spread of the virus, Malacañang in mid-April announced the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) placed over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and other “high-risk” areas in the country until May 15.

EDV