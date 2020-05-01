COVID-19 mass testing schedule for Lapu-Lapu is out

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has scheduled the conduct of the Strategical Rapid Mass Testing this coming Monday May 4, 2020.

The city’s crisis manager, Nagiel Bañacia, explained that the residents within the Red Zones, Orange Zones and those classified as having Influenza Like Illnesses will be prioritized.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan encouraged the constituents to cooperate in order to fast-track the isolation and medication of those who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Ato ning giplano aron malibkas dayon nato sa labing madaling panahon ang enhanced community quarantine,” said Chan.

(We have planned this so that we can lift at the soonest possible time the enhanced community quarantine).

He said there was nothing to worry about as the crisis management team would be conducting an orientation before the rapid mass testing.

During the rapid mass testing, the importance of the COVID-19 test will be discussed and what one must do if found positive of the virus.

These are the schedules for the Rapid Mass Testing (RMT). These are:

May 4 — Marigondon, Agus and Suba Basbas;

May 5 — Gun-ob and Kalawisan;

May 6 — Babag and Looc;

May 7 — Basak;

May 8 — Pusok and Canjulao;

May 9 — Mactan and Punta Engano;

May 10 — Maribago and Pajac;

May 11 — Pajo, Poblacion and Ibo;

May 12 — Bankal and Buaya; and

May 13 — Olango Island barangays.

A week after, the private companies will follow and as agreed with the city government, they are responsible for the conduct of their own RTM to their employees, and they should shoulder their own expenses./dbs