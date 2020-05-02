Ellen Adarna talks about how she overcame cheating by an ex-boyfriend on IG

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana actress Ellen Adarna opens her personal life to her followers on Instagram.

From talking about her daily activities, her morning workouts, and her recent trip to Bali, Indonesia to battle her anxiety, Adarna now talks about how she got cheated by an ex-boyfriend.

Of the around 30 IG posts that she made, since she became active in January 2020, Adarna said that her response to a question about cheating was the “best-loved” by her followers.

Instagram has this feature where you can ask users a question – as in any question.

Out of boredom, Adarna started inviting her followers to ask her any question that would come to mind.

“Kasuway naka na cheatan?” one follower asked.

In her post on May 1, 2020, Adarna replied, “Yes dai, nag bakasyon siya, unya nasakpan nako. So, pag uli niya sa among balay that time, wala na akong mga gamit. Wala ko mangaway niya. Wala koy pangutana. I just left. Gwapa ko!”

(Yes, he was on vacation when I discovered. So, when he came back home at that time, my things were no longer there. I did not fight with him. I did not ask a single question. I just left. I’m beautiful!)

And just like that, the online world went nuts, leaving her followers hanging as to who this ex-boyfriend was.

The sexy actress was also asked what her ideal husband was like?

She replied that there is no such thing as a “perfect guy.” She said that what matters in a relationship is finding someone you are compatible with.

Adarna has a two-year-old son named Elias Modesto with Kapamilya actor, John Lloyd Cruz. / dcb