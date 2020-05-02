Warehouse yields P40-M Chinese ‘COVID-19 meds’

Around P40 million worth of Chinese medicines—which was being marketed as a cure for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—were found in a warehouse in Malate, Manila, on Friday.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Special Action Unit (NBI-SAU) and the Bureau of Customs raided the warehouse after they were tipped off that it contained medicines from China.

The drugs found in the warehouse along Singalong Street were the same medicines seized by the NBI last week from a Chinese businessman in an entrapment operation.

“The medicine has seen a higher demand and popularity because of its claims that it can cure COVID-19. However, this medicine is not registered with the Food and Drug Administration so this should be examined and studied,” NBI-SAU chief Emeterio Dongallo Jr. told the Inquirer.

The NBI will invite five Chinese nationals who were at the warehouse. —Nikka G. Valenzuela