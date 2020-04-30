Cebu City targets 23,000+ families for mass testing until May 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mass rapid testing for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will begin on May 4, 2020 in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

In Cebu City, at least 23,553 households are targeted for the Rapid Antibody Tests to be done in all 80 barangays by 14 teams of medical technologists and city health officers.

Councilor Raymond Garcia revealed to council during the regular session on April 29, 2020, that the results of this test would represent at least 10 percent of the total number of households in the city.

The results would determine whether a barangay can graduate from an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to a modified community quarantine (MDQ).

Mayor Edgardo Labella has released the schedule for the Rapid Antibody Test on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, in his Facebook Page.

Here is the schedule for the barangays for the rapid tests:

May 4: Inayawan, Cogon Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, Basak Pardo, Suba, Bulacao, Mambaling, Duljo, Punta Princessa, Kinasang-an, and Tisa

May 5: Capitol Site, Kalubihan, Sambag I, Zapatera, Sawang Kalero, Kamagayan, Parian, Calamba, Kamputhaw, Cogon-Ramos, Sta. Cruz, Sambag 2, Lorega-San Miguel, and Day-as

May 6: Carreta, Tinago, Tejero, Sto. Niño, San Nicolas, Kasambagan, Pardo, Guadalupe, Mabolo, Pahina Central, T. Padilla, Quiot, and Hipodromo.

May 7: Apas, Banilad, Budlaan, Busay, Kalunasan, Lahug, San Jose, Talamban, and Pahina San Nicolas

May 8: Toong, Pamutan, Buot-taop, Sinsin, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Bonbon, Babag, Binaliw, San Antonion, Guba, Sapangdaku, Pasil, and Ermita

May 9: Tabunan, Taptap, Adlaon, Cambinocot, Paril, Lusaran, Tagb-bao, Buhisan, Bacayan, Malubog, Sirao, San Roque, Pit-os, and Pulangbato

May 10: Agsungot, Mabini, and Pungol-Sibugay

From May 10 to May 14, repeat tests will also be conducted for all those proving positive to the Rapid Antibody Test. Their samples will be retaken for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The rapid test will use drawn blood while the PCR test will use swab samples. /bmjo