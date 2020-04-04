BIR extends deadline for filing of ITRs

With the lockdown again extended in some areas until May 15, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has also pushed back tax-filing and payment deadlines even as it enjoined taxpayers to no longer wait for the cut-off dates if they can.

The BIR on Saturday published Revenue Regulations No. 11-2020 signed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar Dulay, extending the deadline to file and pay 2019 income tax returns (ITRs) until June 14.

The mandatory deadline for filing and payments is every April 15. The BIR later moved it to May 15 and then to May 30.

Dulay, however, said that since June 14 falls on a Sunday and June 12 is a holiday, the actual cut-off date will be on June 11.