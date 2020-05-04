Google remembers chemist Scoville’s special day with interactive doodle game

MOALBOAL, CEBU — To celebrate the 151st birthday of chemist and award-winning researcher Wilbur Scoville, Google made an interactive catapult doodle game featuring adorable peppers and ice creams.

Scoville is noted for his creation of Scoville scale in 1912, which measures the pungency (spiciness or “heat”) of chili peppers.

“People have known about the tongue-burning, tear-inducing qualities of peppers long before Columbus reached the Americas. Before Wilbur Scoville, however, no one knew how to measure a pepper’s “heat.” The doodle team thought his work in this field—and the development of his eponymous Scoville Scale—deserved some recognition,” Google statement reads.

The doodle game starts with a brief tutorial with the controls, general rules, and its objective.

The players are tasked to hit the green spot of the gauge meter in order for the ice cream character to shoot a perfect hit to a pepper enemy.

Losing the three bullet ice creams without destroying the enemy means game over.

The three hit attempts and the tougher pepper enemies make the game more challenging especially when a player moves to the next round.

Aside from the fun, the doodle game also features interesting facts about different types of peppers such as ghost peppers, cayenne pepper, and more. /bmjo