Youth group in Tisa offers online recognition for graduates, bar and board passers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Tisa here wants to make all the graduates from their area still feel special even during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Sonia Cal, SK chairperson of Tisa, told CDN Digital that they decided to launch “Garboong Tisaanon” to honor those who graduated from their village this year.

“They will receive a cert of recognition, medal and those with flying colors might receive vouchers/coupons from our partnered establishments,” said Cal.

Cal said this is a simple way of appreciating all the efforts of the graduates from their barangay whose graduation rites were put on hold due to the health crisis.

The Tisa SK council will cater to the youth sector, from grades 10 and 12, college graduates, and those who passed the bar and board exams.

“All they have to do is visit our Facebook page, Sangguniang Kabataan Tisa, and click on the link where they can register,” she said.

Tisa SK council will give out certificates via electronic mail to all who will be joining their online recognition on May 15.

“This is the least we can do to all our graduates and passers in times like this,” she added.

Online registration will only be up to May 10 to give way for the SK council to maje preparations for the online recognition. /bmjo