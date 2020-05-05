Most wanted robber of Abellana Police Station arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) arrested the most wanted robber listed in the Abellana Police Station in Barangay Sambag 2 here on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020.

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, deputy director of CIDG-7, identified the suspect as Querubin Bantilo, a resident of Sambag 2.

Bantilo is said to be a notorious robber operating around Fuente Osmeña, Sambag 2, Urgello, and Capitol Site, which is all under the jurisdiction of the Abellana station.

Tolosa said that they received the warrant sometime around April this year issued by Judge Generosa Labra of RTC-7 branch 23.

The warrant, according to Tolosa, was issued in 2014 but Bantilo managed to evade arrest by transferring from one place to another.

“Dugay-dugay napud ni namong gi monitor pero abtik man ni siya,” said Tolosa.

(It’s been a while since we’ve been monitoring him but he was fast in evading police.)

Bantilo is now being detained at the CIDG-7 office inside Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue, here. /bmjo