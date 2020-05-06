PSC chief bats for activities under GCQ

There’s a handful of sports that can readily spring into action once the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is lifted.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chair William Ramirez suggested to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases that several noncontact and individual sports can be played even in a COVID-19 environment.

Ramirez recommended that golf, table tennis, skateboarding, taekwondo forms, athletics, baseball/softball, and sailing should be allowed under the general community quarantine (GCQ) as long as social distancing is observed. He added that outdoor activities such as running, frisbee, horseback riding, hiking, and even tai chi and kung fu could be performed as a form of physical fitness by the people to maintain their health.

“Physical fitness can’t be stopped because we have to create a healthy, vibrant community,” Ramirez said.

Under ECQ and GCQ, sports-related gatherings such as training, games, tournaments and championships are prohibited. INQ