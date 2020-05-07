Danao CVSO intercepts 630 kilos of pork, 11 kilos of beef for lacking documents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Although cargo vehicles are exempted from border restrictions amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), bulk meat transporters are reminded to keep with them the pertinent delivery documents, especially those concerning food safety.

On Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, the Danao City Veterinary Services Office (CVSO) intercepted a delivery van carrying 630 kilos of pork and 11 kilos of beef for failure to present necessary documents for the transport of the meat products.

The meat products were from Mandaue City and were bound for delivery to Danao City in northern Cebu.

The Danao CVSO, however, said the meat products were eventually released after a re-inspection. CVSO added that the transporter of the meat product was eventually able to present the meat transport documents.

In an earlier advisory, the CVSO has reminded the meat traders to observe the proper procedure in meat handling and secure necessary documents prior to delivery.

Meat products coming from other local government units are also subject to meat re-inspection by the Danao CVSO for the issuance of a reinspection certificate.

“Kung atong mapamatud-an nga ang karne nga gi-byahe o gipa-maligya adunay mga kakuwangan sa mga papeles nga kinahanglanon, atong tagaan ug panahon para ma presentar ang insakto ug orihinal nga papeles, pero kun ang nagdala wala or dili makapresentar, posible kini nga atong IMBARGUHON o ipabalik ba kaha sa gigikanan,” the CVSO advisory reads.

(If proven that meat products being transported or sold here lack documents, the owners will be given time to secure or present the original document. The meat products may be confiscated or sent back to their point of origin if the transporter fails to present the necessary meat transport documents.) /bmjo