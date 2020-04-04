Cebu City Police to investigate PDEA agent for alleged indiscriminate firing
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City are now investigating an incident on indiscriminate firing involving an agent from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA- 7).
Initial police reports showed that the agent in question allegedly fired his service firearm, a .45 caliber Jericho, inside PDEA- 7’s compound in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug past 3 a.m. on May 7, 2020.
The agent is now detained at the Mabolo Police Station. A colleague, who is temporarily residing in PDEA-7’s compound, reported the incident to the police.
Police investigations also showed that the agent was reportedly drunk, which if proven, constitutes a violation of the city’s prevailing liquor ban.
CDN Digital decided not to disclose the agent’s name pending his comments on the matter.
CDN Digital also reached out to PDEA- 7 for their comments but the agency begged off from providing such, with investigations ongoing. /bmjo
